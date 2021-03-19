New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The elections in four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and one Union Territory of Puducherry is getting closer as the first phase of the 8-phase West Bengal Elections commencing from March 27. Political parties are trying their best to woo the voters in the poll-bound states. Almost every party has also announced their list of candidates making it clear what the political battle will look like in each state.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi will undertake a two-day visit to Assam for the party's election campaigning. Rahul is scheduled to visit Assam for two days on March 19 and 20. On March 19, he will be interacting with college students at Lahoal, Dibrugarh in the morning. After that, he will address a tea estate workers rally at Dinjoy, Panitola block. Later on, the Congress leader will address a public meeting at the town field in Doom Dooma, Tinsukia. On March 20, Rahul will address a rally in eastern Assam. Meanwhile, the TMC parliamentary delegation of Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha will meet the Election Commission in Delhi on Friday to discuss free and fair polling in West Bengal.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

13:59 pm: BJP manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 21st March at Kolkata: Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP Central Observer for West Bengal

12:55 pm: Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal

12:40 pm: Assam: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma holds roadshow from Sonaram Field to DC Kamrup office to file nomination for Jalukbari assembly constituency

12:35 pm: Democracy means-voice of Assam should control Assam. If we don't include students then there can be no democracy.Youth should actively participate in politics&fight for Assam when you feel State is being robbed. You'll have to fight with love not with stones, lathis: Rahul Gandhi

12:30 pm: Delhi: TMC delegation comprising of Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha arrive at the Election Commission to discuss issues related to 'free and fair elections in West Bengal'

12:25 pm: You think democracy is declining. Youth is unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can't ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. One force,born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country: Rahul Gandhi in Dibrugarh, Assam

12:10 pm: West Bengal: TMC replaces candidates in Nadia District’s Kalyani Constituency (No. 92), North 24 Pargana District’s Ashoknagar Constituency (No. 101) & Amdanga Constituency (No. 102) and Birbhum District’s Dubrajpur Constituency (No 284)

12:00 pm: Kolkata: TMC candidate from Kamarhati, Madan Mitra reaches Enforcement Directorate office after he was summoned by the agency, in connection with Sarada scam

11:50 am: Mamata Banerjee isn't liking that elections in West Bengal are being held in a democratic way. Using some 'ghuspatis' and Pakistanis', the candidates are being stopped, but police are taking no action: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

11:45 am: West Bengal | What happened to the United Front she (Mamata Banerjee) spoke about in 2019? Earlier too, she had claimed she would remove BJP from the Centre: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

11:30 am: 'Poribortan'(change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee?... After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi & shake BJP: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur yesterday.

11:15 am: The BJP will release its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 on March 21. The manifesto will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reports News18.

11:03 am: Shortly after she was nominated as the BJP candidate from the Chowringhee assembly seat in the city, Sikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, on Thursday said her name was announced without consent and she will not enter the poll fray, reports PTI.

10:54 am: A total of 345 contestants, including four ministers and the deputy speaker, are in the fray for 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam Assembly elections on April 1.

10:35 am: BJP candidate from North Howrah Assembly constituency Shri Umesh Rai conducts door-to-door campaign ahead of Bengal Polls

10:15 am: Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar, who is contesting from Trivandrum Central constituency, campaigns door to door. "We need a lot of changes in Trivandrum, like bus stops with toilet & baby feeding facilities, also need to solve drainage & garbage issues," he says

10:00 am: Trinamool Parliamentary delegation comprising of Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha to meet Election Commission in Delhi today to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal'

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan