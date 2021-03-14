Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The TMC has cancelled the release of its election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after getting discharged from Kolkata Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a rally on a wheelchair in Hazra today. This will be Banerjee's first public rally after the Nandigram incident where she claimed that she was allegedly attacked by "four to five" men.

While Banerjee will address a rally in Hazra, Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal and Assam today. Shah is expected to address multiple rallies and hold roadshows in the two poll-bound states.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

9:46 am: Also Read -- Mamata Ji a fighter, had 'offered to be exchanged' for Kandahar hostages, claims Yashwant Sinha

9:14 am: Recap: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the TMC on Saturday.

8:47 am: TMC cancels the release of its election manifesto for West Bengal Elections 2021, which was scheduled for today. Next date to be announced later, reports ANI.

8:25 am: Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start campaigning for the BJP in Assam today. He will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts.

8:07 am: Also Read -- PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP CEC meet to finalise candidates for polls in 4 states and a UT

7:49 am: Media reports suggest that the TMC will also release its manifesto for Assembly Elections in West Bengal today.

7:35 am: The BJP had earlier said that Shah will address a public meeting on Monday at Jhargram in West Bengal after which he will address another public meeting in Ranibandh.

7:28 am: Amit Shah will address multiple rallies in Assam's Margarita and Nazira today. The BJP has said that Shah will also hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Kharagpur today evening.

7:21 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma