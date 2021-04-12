Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has flared up after the Cooch Behar incident that claimed the lives of five people.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies and roadshow in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday to garner support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from PM Modi and Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda will also hold multiple roadshows in West Bengal on Monday.

In reply to the senior BJP leaders, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will also hold roadshows in West Bengal. The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has flared up after the Cooch Behar incident that claimed the lives of five people. Both the BJP and TMC have accused each other of the incident, demanding resignations of Banerjee and Shah respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

8:54 am: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address multiple rallies in West Bengal on April 14.

7:45 am: Nadda will attend an event at Darshan in Swami Balaji at Tirumala at 2 pm. At 6 pm, the BJP chief will address a public meeting at Naidupet.

7:42 am: Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda will also address multiple events in West Bengal today.

7:35 am: Shah will first conduct a roadshow in Kalimpong at 11.30 am. At 1.40 pm and 3.30 pm, he will roadshows in Dhupguri and Hemtabad respectively. He will hold another roadshow in Siliguri at 5 pm.

7:28 am: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold multiple roadshows in West Bengal today.

7:21 am: He will first hold a rally in Bardhaman at noon. At 1.45 pm, he will attend an event in Kalyani and later at 3.15 pm the Prime Minister will address in Barasat.

7:18 am: PM Modi will address multiple rallies in poll-bound West Bengal today.

