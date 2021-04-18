Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: So far polling for five phases of West Bengal polls have concluded while voting for sixth, the seventh and eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold multiple rallies in West Bengal today to garner support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly elections in West Bengal. Shah has held several rallies and roadshows in West Bengal, attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the political killings and alleged corruption in the state.

The eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal is underway. So far polling for five phases have concluded while voting for sixth, the seventh and eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively. Meanwhile, the declaration of results will take place on May 2.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

12:43 pm: It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook or Barood' with 'Vishwas, Vikaas or Vyapaar', says Amit Shah in Purba Bardhaman.

11:44 am: Just In: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspends all his impending public rallies in West Bengal in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and urges all other political leaders to comprehend over the same.

11:31 am: Congress' Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over his poll rallies in West Bengal.

"This is also the first time when such huge crowds of sick people and a record number of deaths have been seen," he tweeted on Sunday.

11:25 am: PM Modi had also asserted that Banerjee and bhatija will be vanquished after eight phases of elections (are completed).

"I have come here twice during Lok Sabha elections. Last time I came to seek votes for Babulji (Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is the Asansol MP). The first time I came for myself. But the crowd was only a quarter of this size...," PM Modi had said.

11:23 am: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a large rally in West Bengal and attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over the Cooch Behar incident, saying the TMC is busy doing politics over the dead.

9:51 am: The election commission will also declare the results of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry polls on May 2.

9:15 am: Meanwhile, the counting of votes for West Bengal elections will take place on May 2.

8:55 am: The fifth phase polling had concluded on Saturday with a voter turnout of 78.36 per cent. According to the voter turnout app of the election commission, the highest turnout was registered Jalpaiguri district at 81.73 per cent. It was followed by Purba Bardhaman (81.72 per cent), Nadia (81.57 per cent), North 24 Parganas (74.83 per cent), Darjeeling (74.31 per cent) and Kalimpong (69.56 per cent).

8:45 am: So far polling for five phases have concluded in West Bengal while voting for sixth, the seventh and eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively.

8:25 am: At around 1.45 pm, Shah will address a rally in Swarupnagar. Later at 4.15 pm, the Union Home Minister will hold a roadshow in Habra.

8:20 am: Shah will first address a public meeting in Purbasthali Uttar at 11 am. At noon, he is expected to hold a roadshow in Nakashipara.

8:15 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies and roadshows in West Bengal today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma