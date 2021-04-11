Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The assembly elections in West Bengal have reached the halfway mark as the fourth phase of polling in the state ended on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Out of the six public programs, the senior BJP leader will hold three roadshows in the state on Sunday.

The assembly elections in West Bengal have reached the halfway mark as the fourth phase of polling in the state ended on Saturday. However, violence erupted in Cooch Behar district on Saturday after the CISF allegedly opened fire at a mob, killing four people. Following the incident, the election commission ordered an inquiry and banned the entry of politicians in the district for three days.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

9:15 am: 71 more CAPF companies will be deployed in West Bengal for conduct of remaining four phases of polls, say official quoted by news agency PTI.

9:00 am: The BJP, on the other hand, has slammed Mamata Banerjee over Cooch Behar and said that she will have to resign after May 2.

Amit Shah is the home minister and hence the country is safe. Free and fair elections are being held for the first time. People creating chaos are being punished, said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in Kamarhati.

8:45 am: Meanwhile, the CISF said that the firing was done after a mob of around 150 people attacked the polling officials at the Sitalkuchi polling booth in Cooch Behar.

"Firstly, they beat up the Head of Home Guard and Asha worker who were present on the duty at the booth. CISF Booth Comdr tried to pacify the miscreants but the mob entered the polling booth and further beaten up the other polling staff on duty. Few miscreants tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel deployed there," it said.

8:35 am: Mamata Banerjee has also ordered a CID probe into the incident.

8:30 am: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in Cooch Behar and demanded his resignation.

8:10 am: During the fourth phase of polling, violence erupted in Bengal's Cooch Behar as four people lost their lives after the CISF opened fire at a mob of 150.

8:05 am: This comes a day after the fourth phase of polling ended in West Bengal with 76.16 per cent voter turnout.

8:00 pm: At 5:30 pm, Shah will carry out a Town Hall Meeting in Kamarhati. After this, he will carry out another town hall meeting in Rajarhat Gopalpur at 7:00 pm.

7:55 am: At 3:40 pm, Shah will address a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin. The fourth event will be a roadshow in Panihati at 4:25 pm.

7:50 am: First, Shah will hold a roadshow in Santipur at 12:20 pm. After this, he will conduct another roadshow at 1.30 pm in Ranaghat.

7:45 am: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address six public programs in West Bengal today. Out of the six public programs, he will address three roadshows in the state today.

