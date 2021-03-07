Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: While PM Modi will address a mega rally in Kolkata, Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In the run-up for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata today to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. PM Modi's rally is a part of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the BJP in West Bengal and will be attended by several celebrities, including Mithun Chakraborty.

While PM Modi will address a mega rally in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Shah is also expected to hold a roadshow in Kanyakumari for the by-elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

10:33 am: Congress has finalised the seat-sharing deal with DMK. It will contest on 25 seats and on the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

"BJP by entering into an alliance with AIADMK, its intention is to finish off AIADMK. They want to kill all opposition parties and have 'one party-one man rule' in the country. Congress, DMK, Left, VCK will sweep these elections," news agency ANI quoted Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying.

10:09 am: Chennai: Congress leaders arrive at DMK headquarters for a meeting on seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu polls.

9:22 am: If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir, said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram, during his speech at Muchipara on Saturday.

9:14 am: Kolkata: People have started arriving at Brigade Parade Ground for PM Modi's rally today.

8:27 am: Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal met Mithun Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Kolkata's Belgachia on Saturday.

8:03 am: Shah is also expected to hold a roadshow in Kanyakumari where by-elections are slated to take place.

7:56 am: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launch a door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today to pitch for the BJP.

7:49 am: The elections in West Bengal are seen as a triangular contest between the BJP, TMC and Congress-Left alliance.

7:42 am: In reply to PM Modi's mega rally, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a 'Padyatra' against LPG price hike in Siliguri today.

7:35 am: Several celebrities, including Mithun Chakraborty, will likely attend the event. Media reports suggest that the veteran actor might also join the saffron camp today.

7:28 am: PM Modi's rally is a part of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the BJP in West Bengal. "Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade grounds," the BJP has said.

7:21 am: PM Modi will address a public rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

