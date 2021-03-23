Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: BJP's manifesto will include a promise to implement the CAA, 10 lakh jobs for the youth of the state and direct benefits transfer in women account through the Arunodaya scheme.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its poll manifesto for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 today at around 10 am. The manifesto will be released by BJP chief JP Nadda. According to reports, the BJP's manifesto will include a promise to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 10 lakh jobs for the youth of the state and direct benefits transfer in women account through the Arunodaya scheme. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

Meanwhile, seizure of cash and kind valued at Rs 231.63 crore has been recovered by various enforcement agencies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu so far, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday. Listing out details of the seizure done by flying squads, static surveillance teams, IT personnel and others, Sahoo said cash constituted Rs 83.99 crore out of the Rs 231 crore recovery. Precious metals, apparently gold, worth Rs 130.51 crore and liquor valued at Rs 1.70 crore have also been seized, he added.

9:10 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Elections 2021

9:00 am: BJP to release its manifesto for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 today. The manifesto will be released by party chief JP Nadda.

8:45 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Guwahati ahead of the Assam assembly elections. Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the grand meeting.

8:30 am: A deputy tehsildar level officer who was deputed on election duty has been suspended for approving five voter IDs for a person in Kasargod, said State Chief Electoral Officer TR Meena on Monday.

8:00 am: The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and promised to create 50 lakh new employment opportunities, provide fishermen assistance of Rs 6000 per year and a separate budget for agriculture.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan