Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi and Amit Shah will address separate rallies in West Bengal today to gather support for the BJP for the upcoming polls.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Just days before the beginning of the assembly elections in four states and a union territory, Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will release the party's manifesto for West Bengal today. Shah will also address a rally at the Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in the Purba Medinipur district before releasing the party's manifesto.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress of looting the people of the state and promised to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again. PM Modi also addressed a rally in Assam on Saturday where he accused the opposition of supporting those who are trying to defame the state's tea.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

10:15 am: Remote voting may see the light of the day by 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A team of technocrats and experts from IIT, Chennai and some other IITs are working on it in full swing. We hope to see the first pilot project in next 2-3 months, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

10:00 am: Also Read -- West Bengal Polls | 'WhatsApp was down for 50 mins but vikaas down in Bengal for 55 years': PM Modi's dig at Congress, TMC

9:23 am: Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Nominations of three NDA candidates rejected today.

* The nomination of N Haridas (BJP President of Kannur) from Thalassery constituency was rejected as the nomination paper didn't have the signature of BJP national president.

* Nominations of Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu (AIADMK candidate) from Devikulam constituency was rejected as she didn't fill Form 26 and Niveditha (state president of BJP women's wing) from Guruvayur constituency was rejected as she didn't mention state party chief's name in nomination paper.

* The three candidates have approached the Kerala High Court today. The court will hold a special sitting later today to hear the petitions.

8:57 am: Media reports suggest that PM Modi will address a rally at around 1 pm today at the Tilabedya Maidan in Bankura.

8:35 am: Also Read -- In poll-bound Assam, PM Modi accuses Congress of supporting 'toolkit makers to defame state's tea'

8:26 am: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address public meetings at Bokakhat in Assam and West Bengal's Bankura today.

8:15 am: According to a report by ANI, Amit Shah will release the BJP's manifesto for West Bengal around 5.30 pm today.

8:00 am: Notably, Sisir Adhikari had earlier said that he is ready to join the BJP if his son, Suvendu Adhikari asks him to.

7:58 am: News agency ANI has reported that Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are TMC MPs will remain present at Amit Shah's election rally in Egra today.

7:50 am: Shah will also address a rally at the Pallighai Scholl ground in the Purba Medinipur district before releasing the BJP's poll manifesto.

7:49 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP's poll manifesto for West Bengal today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma