New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assam has registered a voter turnout of 12.83 per cent till 9:30 am on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the state assembly polls, while a total of 13.80 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Kerala and 14 per cent in West Bengal, according to the Election Commission. Pollings in four states and 1 UT -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry -- began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin cast his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi. MK Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur Assembly constituency and is seeking re-election from this seat for the third time. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency, cast his votes at Teynampet. The MNM chief's daughters actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan also exercised their votes.

11:30 am:

#AssemblyElections2021 | Here's what the voter turnout stands at 11:30 AM in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry



10:50 am: ITBP jawans guarding polling booths in Dakshin Barasat, South 24 Parganas during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

10:46 am: It's more serious because today is voting. EC has taken action not to use those machines & suspend the officer. But this may be a bigger thing than it seems. So we demand that there should be full inquiry of these VVPATs & EVMs found in his house: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

10:45 am: Today is 3rd phase of polling in WB & yet another TMC attempt has been exposed. Last night in Uluberia, from the residence of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh, 4 VVPATs & EVMs were found & confiscated. Machines were brought by car which was on election duty: Union Min Prakash Javadekar

10:40 am; West Bengal | The officers of Ashighar Police outpost under Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) recovered two crude bombs from a grocery shop at Ashighar, last night. The police have arrested five persons in this connection.

10:35 am: We have found people from DMK distributing money to voters. We have complained to the Election Commission. DMK would want to win by hook or by crook: Khushbu Sundar, BJP candidate from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, Chennai

10:30 am: Situation is fine at many places but not okay where we're strong. At booth 45, people voted for TMC but it's going to BJP. In Arandi-ii, our workers were beaten. Central Forces are also not neutral.They're telling people to vote for BJP: Sujata Mondal, TMC candidate from Arambagh

10:20 am: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram casts his vote at polling booth number 276 in Tiruppathur, Sivaganga district

10:15 am: Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling station in Virugambakkam, Chennai

10:10 am: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja cast her vote in Kannur, today The COVID19 mortality rate in Kerala is 0.4%. We brought many social welfare measures during COVID19. People are seeing all this and they will vote for us," she said

10:00 am: Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini arrive at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their votes.

9:50 am: Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay arrived to cast his vote at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai.

9:45 am: 13.80% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the State: Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer

9:42 am: Kerala BJP President K Surendran and his family cast their votes in Modakkallur, Kozhikode

9:38 am: I had received information that ISF workers were hurling bombs at a polling booth in Satsa. I have informed the Police & complained to the Election Commission. I will go to that polling booth: Saokat Molla, TMC MLA

9:33 am: Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam casts his vote in Periyakulam. "All NDA candidates will win. AIADMK is going to form the government for the third consecutive time," he says

9:30 am: Voter turnout in assembly elections till 9.22 am: Kerala- 9.64%, Tamil Nadu - 1.24%, Puducherry - 4.92%, West Bengal - 10.25% and Assam - 10.89%

#AssemblyElections2021 | At 9.22 am, a look at voter turnout in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal



9:24 am: TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth no. 180, 143 Dagira Baduldanga. I have complained to the Election Commission officials: Dipak Haldar, BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas

9:20 am: All allegations (by BJP) are false. When a party weakens, it gives baseless statements. It is they who facilitate hooliganism, they bring money & people from outside. Whatever they say is a lie. Voters in South 24 Parganas is with TMC & Mamata Banerjee: Saokat Molla, TMC MLA

9:15 am: Thermal scanning of voters being done, hand sanitiser and hand gloves being provided to them as they stand in a queue to cast their vote for the third phase of #WestBengalPolls. Visuals from a polling station in Uttar Moukhali Junior High Madrasa in Canning Purba constituency.

9:10 am: Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V.Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry assembly elections

9:05 am: The next course of action is to educate people about this cash distribution, how disastrous it is for their lives and democracy. The money dolling out politicians put the blame on the people. This is a vicious circle and we are trying to make it virtuous: Kamal Haasan

9:00 am: General Observer Neeraj Pawan has checked the intactness of all seals. These EVMs have now been stored in a separate room in Observer's custody: Election Commission of India

8:50 am: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad, Kerala.

8:45 am: The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls: Election Commission of India

8:40 am: Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house. This is a gross violation of EC’s instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment: EC

8:35 am: Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI) EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal

8;30 am; Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College, Teynampet He was accompanied by his wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin

8;25 am; Polling has now begun at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly.

8;20 am: NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casts his vote at Govt Boys Middle School in Thilaspet.

8:15 am: BJP Puducherry President and candidate from Lawspet constituency, V.Saminathan casts his vote

8:10 am: Kannur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote

8:05 am: West Bengal: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar casts his vote at Abdalpur F P Primary School in the district

8:00 am: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai. He is also contesting #TamilNaduElections from Coimbatore South assembly constituency.

7:55 am: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district "Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he says

7:50 am: Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency

7:40 am: Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti Haasan & Akshara Haasan stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast vote. Visuals from Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai.

7:30 am: West Bengal: Polling yet to begin at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly. Voters continue to stand in a queue.

7:20 am: Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

7:10 am: It is new experience but I'm quietly confident. I don't necessarily have to show my confidence. In terms of support I've got from people, I think I'll win: Swapan Dasgupta, BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar. He tendered his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP last month

7:00 am: Voting for the final phase of polling in Assam and third phase in West Bengal, begins. Voting also begins for the single-phase polling in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

6:55 am: West Bengal to vote today in the third-phase of #AssemblyElections2021. Mock poll underway in the polling booth at Abdalpur FP Primary School in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district

6:50 am: Voting for the single-phase #KeralaElections to begin shortly. Visuals from inside a polling station in Pinarayi village in the Kannur district

6:45 am: Chennai: Preparations underway at DG Vaishnav College in Anna Nagar constituency, ahead of voting for the single-phase of #TamilNaduElections today

6:40 am: Puducherry to vote today in the single-phase Assembly elections. Visuals from inside polling station 9/26, 9/26A at a community hall in Thattanchavady where preparation ahead of voting underway

6:30 am: Assam: Voters queue outside Bengali LP & High School in Amingaon, ahead of the third and final phase of Assembly elections today









