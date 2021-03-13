Assembly Elections 2021: The CEC is also expected to announce names for the third and last phase of Assam and for at least two more phases for Bengal where polling will take place in eight phases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Assembly Elections 202, the BJP central election committee will meet on Saturday evening to finalise the list of candidates for all five poll-bound states. The meeting will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, General Secretary BL Santosh, members of the parliamentary board, state leaders and state in-charges.

The BJP is likely to announce the list of candidates for the elections in southern states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and others. The BJP will fight the April 6 polls on 26 seats in Tamil Nadu. The CEC is also expected to announce names for the third and last phase of Assam and for at least two more phases for Bengal where polling will take place in eight phases.

Meanwhile, A meeting was held at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on Friday to discuss the strategy and finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly election for two states--Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh were also present at the meeting which continued till late 1:00 am on Saturday.

While Kerala BJP Co-Incharge, CN Ashwath Narayan said it was a preliminary meeting to discuss the final candidates for Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan said "All names of the candidates will be announced tomorrow by the parliamentary committee after the meeting."

The BJP is eyeing to have a successful run in West Bengal where incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term. The BJP has also entrusted 22 leaders with the task of aiding the local leadership with logistic and strategic support in West Bengal assembly elections. These leaders would be camping in constituencies they have been given charge of.

More leaders are being deployed by the central party leadership in the state to aid the local unit and to put up a concerted fight. The party is paying special attention to 109 assembly seats divided according to the party's organisational districts, sources said.

The elections in five poll-bound states will start from March 27 with elections in West Bengal and Assam. The last phase of the total eight phases of West Bengal elections will be held on April 29. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single-phase on April 6, while the results for all the Assembly Elections 2021 will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan