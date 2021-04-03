New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP national president JP Nadda has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "certainly" losing from Nandigram and is therefore searching for another seat to contest. On being asked on reports of the Trinamool Congress chief searching for another seat to contest in the assembly elections, Nadda said, "This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain." On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed a direct contest between Mamata and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Assam's Tumulpur for the third phase of elections in the state. PM Modi will also campaign for the BJP in West Bengal's Sonarpur and Tarakeshwar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing several public meetings in West Bengal including one in Uluberia, Howrah, Diamond Harbour and Kultali. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be campaigning in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

10:55 am: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Thousand Lights assembly constituency as he campaigns for the party's candidate Khushbu Sundar.

10:40 am: Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Uluberia ahead of the third phase of #WestBengalPolls, scheduled on April 6th.

9:45 am: EC debarring Himanta B Sarma from campaigning for 48 hrs prove that BJP has lost polls & is resorting to tactics. We urge EC to debar Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal & JP Nadda too who were shown in ads in Assam's newspapers, for free&fair polls: R Surjewala,Congress

9:30 am: That is her (Mamata Banerjee) strategy, she will know. But we have info that she is looking for it (another constituency). Her people told me this. She will know it but it is certain that she is losing in Nandigram: BJP chief JP Nadda to ANI in Guwahati, Assam

9:20 am: Assam has made up its mind to support BJP-NDA. In phase 1 & 2, people made a one-sided decision. Their decision for phase 3 also seems clear. I see huge crowd in my rallies, entire Assam has decided to vote for BJP-NDA. We'll form govt here: BJP chief JP Nadda to ANI, in Guwahati

9:15 am: We took the responsibility of making people who were holding weapons, a part of society. 2500-3000 people have surrendered, more than 4000 assault rifles have also been surrendered: BJP chief JP Nadda to ANI, in Guwahati, Assam

9:00 am: Bodo agitation was going on for 50 yrs. Thousands were killed. But no one paid heed to them. It was PM Modi's political will & HM Amit Shah's strategy that resolved the issue,CM implemented it in letter & spirit. We accommodated people's aspirations: BJP chief to ANI, in Guwahati

8:45 am: In West Bengal, we're forming govt & the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata govt lock, stock, and barrel. In the first 2 phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming here. BJP's victory is certain: BJP chief JP Nadda in Guwahati, Assam

8:30 am: Rahul Gandhi has limited knowledge of Assam's culture. He (Badruddin Ajmal) threw away Gamosa. So is he Assam's identity or Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bardoloi or Bhupen Hazarika Assam's identity? People doing opportunism politics are going with Badruddin: BJP chief in Guwahati

8:20 am: Congress denies having alliance with us but we don't think that. We want Sanjukta Morcha to form govt & Congress workers to do better as they're struggling too. If their leadership thinks differently, what can we do?: Abbas Siddiqui, Indian Secular Front

8:00 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan campaigned in Kannur yesterday, ahead of single-phase Assembly polls in the state on April 6

