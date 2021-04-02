New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam concluded on Thursday with Bengal recording a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, while 74.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam, according to the Election Commission. The third phase of polling will take place on April 6 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Madurai and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu today for the BJP and its alliance partner AIADMK.

PM Modi will also address a rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta for April 6 elections in the state. Meanwhile, uNION Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal, addressing public meetings at the Barakaimari Ground in Cooch Behar’s Sitakuchi and at the Subhashni Tea Garden Ground in Alipurduar. He will also hold a roadshow in South 24 Parganas from Fulltulla to Paddapukur in Baruipur Paschim.

9:45 am: TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari writes to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram. His letter reads, "Considering present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted...I request you to take precautionary measures in advance."

9:30 am: As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala on Friday -- at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram.

9:15 am: A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will approach the Election Commission today at 1:30 pm.

9:00 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to hold rallies at Goalpara East at 12noon, Golakganj (Dekguri near Agomani) at 1.30 pm and Sarukhetri (Kayakuchi) at 3 pm.

8:45 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies in West Bengal -- Coochbehar at 11 am, Alipurduar at 12.30 pm -- and two roadshows -- South 24 Parganas at 3 pm and Hooghly at 4.30 pm.

8:20 am: The Election Commission (EC) cited the report of its general observer in West Bengal on Thursday to say voting was not disrupted at any moment at polling station number 7 in Nandigram, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

8:00 am: The Election Commission has sought a report from Purba Medinipur district administration in connection with the alleged violation of prohibitory orders outside a polling booth in Nandigram's Bayal village during a visit by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a contestant from the prestigious seat when voting was on Thursday, a senior EC official said.

