New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minutes after the 24 hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won't be cowed down by the "intimidation tactics" of the BJP. Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5 hour long dharna against the EC's decision to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address his first election rally in West Bengal today. The Congress is contesting 12 seats in the fifth phase out of the 44 Assembly constituencies that will go to the polls on April 17, including three seats where it had won in 2016. Rahul Gandhi will address his first public meeting at the Lodhan school ground in Goalpokhar in Uttar Dinajpur district. The second public meeting will be held at the Sarojini ground in Darjeeling district, which is part of the Naxalbari Assembly constituency.

8:35 am: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission over "restrictions on night halt at Vedic village in Kolkata and stay at own house".

8:25 am: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, the party said. The delegation will include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen.

8:10 am: Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address his first election rally in West Bengal today in Goalpokhar and Darjeeling

8:00 am: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ruled out any role of Prashant Kishor in finalisation of Congress tickets in the forthcoming assembly elections. “His (Kishor’s) role as my principal advisor is limited. It is only advisory in nature, with no decision-making authority vested in him,” said the CM.

