New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will hold a 24-hour dharna in Kolkata's Gandhi Murti today against the election commission's ban on her over 'provocative remarks'. Banerjee, who is seeking her third straight term, has called EC's ban "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will hold back-to-back rallies and roadshows in West Bengal today. Shah will first hold a rally in Darjeeling's Gorkha Stadium while Nadda will hold three roadshows in Katwa, Bardhaman and Nadia.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

12:05 pm: Just In: Election Commission of India imposes a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for next 48 hours commencing from 12 pm today till 12 pm on 15th April over his remarks on Cooch Behar violence.

11:07 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut comes in support of TMC.

"ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, ruling party in India. It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. Solidarity with Bengal Tigress Mamata Banerjee," he tweeted.

10:35 am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hold a rally in West Bengal today.

"Heading to West Bengal for election campaign. Shall address three public meetings in Karimpur, Swarupnagar and Madhyamgram assembly constituencies. Looking forward to it," he tweeted.

9:30 am: BJP chief JP Nadda will hold several rallies and roadshows across West Bengal today.

8:45 am: Amit Shah will also launch public outreach programme in Kolkata and more than 2000 small 'potho sabhas' will take place in over 40 assembly constituencies in and around Kolkata.

8:40 am: Meanwhile, Amit Shah will hold four back-to-back rallies in Bengal today. He will hold rallies in Darjeeling, Nagrakata, Islampur and Bidhannagar.

8:35 am: Meanwhile, the TMC has written a letter to the EC and demanded action against BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Sayantan Basu, Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan and Suvendu Adhikari over their "inflammatory remarks".

"Aside from encouraging similar spells of violence in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, BJP has also been concocting a false and misleading narrative around the unfortunate incident at Sitalkuchi. The same is appalling, disgraceful and in gross violation of the law," the TMC said.

8:30 am: The election commission had banned Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, citing her "highly insinuating and provocative remarks".

"Mamata Banerjee has in violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(3) & 3A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of the breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the poll body order said. It said that the “commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13," the poll body said in its order.

8:25 am: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will sit on a 24-hour dharna today in Kolkata's Gandhi Murti against election commission's ban against her.

"To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon," she tweeted earlier.

