New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while it has taken a substantial lead in Manipur and Goa. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep Punjab.

This falls in line with exit poll results which had projected a BJP win in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, and AAP's spectacular show in Punjab, along with a neck-and-neck competition in Uttarakhand and Goa. Following is the state-wise details about the 2022 assembly election results:

Uttar Pradesh:

The saffron party is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh as it has taken lead on nearly 250 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly in the state, according to the official trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) has improved from its 2017 tally, but is a distant second with lead on just 108 seats.

SP's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading only on 10 seats while the Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have continued their dismal show in the state and are leading only on three and five seats respectively.

Punjab:

Seems like the interal tussle in Congress has badly impacted it in Punjab as the party has been reduced to just 18 seats. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set for a historic win in Punjab and is leading on 89 seats, according to the official ECI trends.

All heavyweight candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, are trailing in Punjab. As per trends, Channi was trailing in both Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. Former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also trailing. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also behind in his Jalalabad seat.

Uttarakhand:

Just like in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttarakhand, becoming only second party to win two consecutive terms in the hill state since its creation in 2000. The BJP, according to EC trends, is leading on 42 seats while Congress is ahead on 24 seats.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 954 votes in Khatima.

Prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats included Congress veteran Harish Rawat, who was behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 7,085 votes in Lalkuan and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP who was trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar by 1,544 votes.

Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress fold from the BJP ahead of the polls, was also trailing behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 3,163 votes.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma