New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the poll debacle in five-state assembly elections, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a high-level meeting today at its Delhi headquarters. Fireworks are likely expected at the meeting from the G-23 dissident leaders with media reports suggesting that the Gandhis might resign from their position. However, party spokesman Randeep Surjewala has dismissed such reports, calling them "wrong and mischievous".

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath will visit New Delhi today and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda to discuss his new cabinet following the party's stupendeous performance in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Sources have said that the BJP is considering several new faces in the state cabinet, along with the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

11:00 hours: We held a discussion on the issues to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session. We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

10:40 hours: Yogi Adityanath departs for Delhi from Lucknow to hold consultations with BJP's top leadership.

10:26 hours: Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh arrive at 10 Janpath Road for Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting.

9:42 hours: Cutouts and posters of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal seen on the roads and lanes of Amritsar.

9:20 hours: The reasons that led to Congress' failure in Punjab include farmers' agitation and the internal problem of Congress party. This has given the best opportunity to AAP and opposition parties... People of Punjab have not selected BJP, says JDS leader HD Devegowda.

I would like to tell you that we are not at all thinking about those alliances. We will sit in the opposition and we will try to build the party, he adds.

8:55 hours: After Congress' defeat, their leadership will be questioned. There is no one in the opposition right now to give competition to BJP or Modi Ji. I don't think people of the country will see any alternative to Modi Ji in 2024, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not able to run her own state peacefully, how can we imagine her to run the country, he adds.

8:32 hours: Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people, says Bhagwant Mann on on reports of removing security of former ministers and MLAs.

Earlier, police personnel were deployed outside the houses of politicians while police stations used to lie vacant. For us, security of over 3 crore people is most important, police are meant to do policing and we'll make them perform their duty, he adds.

8:06 hours: We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the state, says AAP's Punjab Chief Minister designate Bhagwant Mann.

8:00 hours: Yogi Adityanath will also visit today, and meet PM Modi and Amit Shah to discuss his new cabinet in Uttar Pradesh. It is expected that the party will introduce several new faces, including a new Deputy Chief Minister, in the state cabinet.

7:55 hours: Today, the CWC will hold a crucial meeting at 10 am at its Delhi headquarters which will also be attended by G-23 leaders. The CWC will discuss the party's poor performance in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

