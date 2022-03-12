New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold victory processions across Uttar Pradesh today to celebrate its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly polls. AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh said that AAP's victory in Punjab shows that people have accepted the party as a national alternative and want to use the broom (AAP's election symbol) to clean politics. He said the AAP will also organise district and state executive meetings in Lucknow on March 23 and 24 to review the party's performance in UP Polls. The AAP contested all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but did not win any.

Meanwhile, a blame game erupted in the Congress on Friday over its Assembly polls debacle even as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pushed for an opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Fresh from the poll victories that consolidated the BJP's position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad in his home state. Assembly polls are due to be held in Gujarat towards the end of this year. PM Modi attributed the BJP's impressive performance in the four states to people voting for development, which he stressed, should be the top priority of elected representatives in a democracy. He said voters in the four states have now realised that governments are elected for doing development.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections Results 2022:

8:00 am: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold victory processions across Uttar Pradesh on March 12 to celebrate its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly polls.

7:50 am: A day after its poor showing in the state assembly polls, heads have started to roll in the Congress, with the party Friday expelling its electronic media and Urdu press coordinator Zeeshan Haider for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks against the leadership.

7:40 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held a meeting of his cabinet where it was decided to recommend dissolution of the current Assembly on March 14, while differences appeared to have cropped up in the ruling BJP over seeking support from the MGP for forming the new government.

7:30 am: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Saiyada Khatoon and 250 other unidentified people for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad Islam Zindabad' slogans in Siddharthnagar district after the SP's victory on the Domariyaganj Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, said the police on Friday.



7:15 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here and handed over his resignation to her, paving the way for the formation of the new government. The governor accepted Adityanath's resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan