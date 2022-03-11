New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Riding one the 'Modi wave', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the assembly elections in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The saffron party, smashing all the skepticism, retained power with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, while in Goa it fell short of the halfway mark by just one seat.

However, the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three other Independent candidates have extended support to the BJP, allowing it to form the government in the state. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party's 'jhadoo' has swept Congress out of power, allowing it to become the only regional party to have a government in two states.

12:33 hours: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrives at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

12:32 hours: I'd like to congratulate Yogi Ji as 'Bulldozer Baba's' bulldozer worked. BJP workers who went to Uttar Pradesh have increased BJP's glory... you wiped out Samajwadi Party and BJP won again, says BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

12:10 hours: Pallavi Patel, Samajwadi Party candidate from Sirathu constituency, receives her winning certificate.

11:58 hours: Now the fight will be in Mumbai, the fight of municipal polls... we won't be against any party, we'll be against bribery and corruption... Uttar Pradesh is just a tableau, Maharashtra is yet to come, says BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

11:12 hours: PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad post BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

10:07 hours: BJP Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis receives a warm welcome outside Maharashtra assembly after party's win in Goa elections.

10:59 hours: BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? 2 Deputy CMs lost in Goa. Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab, he adds.

10:49 hours: Negative campaigns succeeded in misleading... that BSP is BJP's B-team... while the truth is opposite, BJP vs BSP war was not only political but principled and electoral as well, says BSP chief Mayawati.

10:24 hours: Today, Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

10:07 hours: Before 2017, BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise today, Congress also undergoing the same phase as BJP... UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts, says BSP chief Mayawati.

10:00 hours: UP election results are opposed to BSP's expectations. We should not be discouraged by it. Instead we should learn form it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to powerm, says BSP chief Mayawati.

9:23 hours: Just In: Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi.

9:10 hours: We have shown that the BJP's seat count can be decreased. This decline would continue. More than half of falsehoods have been wiped out, the rest will follow. The struggle in public interest would continue, tweets Akhilesh Yadav.

8:52 hours: Punjab cabinet meeting to be held at 11:30 am today at Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, reports ANI.

8:45 hours: Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab, will visit Delhi today to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal, reports ANI.

8:18 hours: The anger in the minds of the farmers of Punjab was reflected in this election and hence people there defeated BJP, Congress, and decided to give a chance to a new party, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

