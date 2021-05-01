Assembly Election Results 2021: The elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and one union territory began in March and concluded in April. The counting of votes will start on May 2 at 8 AM.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The highly-anticipated results of the Assembly elections in four states and one union territory will be announced on Sunday i.e. May 2. The elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and one union territory began in March and concluded in April. Now, the wait for the much-awaited results will soon get over. The counting of votes will start on May 2 at 8 AM.

Where can you check the Assembly Election Results 2021?

*You can check the Assembly Election Results on the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s website--- eciresults.nic.in.

*You can also check the results on Voter Helpline App. This app is available on Android's Google Play Store and Apple's app store.

How to check Assembly Election Results on the ECI website?

Step 1: You need to open your browser and visit the website of ECI-- results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the option of General Assembly Elections 2021.

Step 3: Now, this tab will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Now, you will be able to see results on your phone or laptops' screen.

How to check result on Voter Helpline App?

Step 1: You need to install the Voter Helpline app from Google Play or the App Store.

Step 2: Now, a disclaimer will appear on your screen and if you agree with it, click on the option of 'I Agree'.

Step 3: Now, you need to enter your mobile number and you will receive an OTP.

Step 4: After this, you will be able to see the option of 'results' on the homepage.

Step 5: Now, you will see the option of Assembly Election 2021 Results, click and you will be able to see the real-time results.

In ECI's app and website, the user will be able to track the real-time results of the constituency of four states and one union territory.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma