Assembly Election Results 2021: The postal ballots will be counted first followed by the EVM votes and the initial trends are expected to trickle down within the first hour of counting.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory - West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry - is currently underway. The ruling Trinamool Congress was ahead of the BJP in the keenly watched state of West Bengal while the DMK had an edge in Tamil Nadu as trends poured in.

If trends fall in line with the exit polls, the BJP may retain power in Assam while the party will have an upper hand in Puducherry. Meanwhile, the MK Stalin-led DMK is predicted to win the Tamil Nadu assembly elections by big margin and dethrone the ruling AIADMK. In Kerala, the LDF is expected to win 72-80 seats out of the total 140 Assembly Constituencies in the state while the INC-led UDF will remain a distant second with around 58-64 seats.

Simultaneously, votes are being counted for the panchayat elections held in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The civic body polls in the largest state are considered as a litmus test for the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Here are the LIVE updates on Assembly Election Results 2021:

11:01 am: West Bengal: BJP - 93, TMC - 194, Left+INC - 5 | Assam: NDA - 77, UPA - 41, Others - 2 | Kerala: Left - 92, UPA - 46, Other - 2 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 99, DMK - 134, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

10:52 am: Too early to say anything because there are so many rounds. Situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from 3 and were challenged that we won't get even 100, we have crossed that mark. We will cross the magic number too: Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP

10:40 am: West Bengal: BJP - 96, TMC - 191, Left+INC - 5 | Assam: NDA - 72, UPA - 41, Others - 2 | Kerala: Left - 88, UPA - 50, Other - 2 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 100, DMK - 134, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

10:10 am: West Bengal: BJP - 115, TMC - 171, Left+INC - 6 | Assam: NDA - 66, UPA - 29, Others - 2 | Kerala: Left - 82, UPA - 54, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 88, DMK - 131, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

09:58 am: West Bengal: BJP - 112, TMC - 161, Left+INC - 6 | Assam: NDA - 50, UPA - 25, Others - 4 | Kerala: Left - 80, UPA - 57, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 88, DMK - 120, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

09:25 am: In West Bengal, the half-way majority mark is 148. As of now, the BJP is leading on 94 seats while the TMC is ahead on 99 seats. The Congress-Left alliance is a distant third as it leads on 5 seats.

09:22 am: West Bengal: BJP - 75, TMC - 87, Left+INC - 4 | Assam: NDA - 26, UPA - 13, Others - 4 | Kerala: Left - 80, UPA - 57, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 32, DMK - 42 | Puducherry: NDA - 5, UPA - 4

08:59 am: West Bengal: BJP - 66, TMC - 75, Left+INC - 3 | Assam: NDA - 22, UPA - 12 | Kerala: Left - 78, UPA - 60, Other - 1 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 18, DMK - 26 | Puducherry: NDA - 5, UPA - 4

08:52 am: West Bengal: BJP - 63, TMC - 65, Left+INC - 3 | Assam: NDA - 18, UPA - 11 | Kerala: Left - 80, UPA - 58, Other - 1 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 4, DMK - 17 | Puducherry: NDA - 5, UPA - 4

08:39 am: West Bengal: BJP - 50, TMC - 48, Left+INC - 2 | Assam: NDA - 11, UPA - 7 | Kerala: Left - 59, UPA - 38, Other - 1 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 4, DMK - 17 | Puducherry: NDA - 5, UPA - 4

08:31 am: West Bengal: BJP - 36, TMC - 32, Left+INC - 1 | Assam: NDA - 10, UPA - 2 | Kerala: Left - 43, UPA - 31, Other - 1 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 0, DMK - 5

08:27 am: West Bengal: BJP - 24, TMC - 24, Left+INC - 1

08:24 am: Assam: NDA - 3, INC - 2 | Kerala: Left - 30, UPA - 22 |

08:21 am: West Bengal: As predicted by the exit polls, the early trends suggest a close contest between the BJP and TMC. BJP - 14, TMC - 11

08:20 am: West Bengal: BJP - 4, TMC - 11.

08:14 am: West Bengal: Initial trends suggest BJP leading on 6 seats, TMC on 1.

08:12 am: West Bengal: Initial trends suggest BJP leading on 3 seats, TMC on 6.

08:00 am: Counting of votes begins.

07:32 am: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri.

07:04 am: The counting of votes will begin at 8am in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Postal ballots will be counted first

07:01 am: The ballot paper votes will be counted first followed by the EVM votes and the initial trends are expected to trickle down by 9 am.

06:54 am: Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: Outside visuals from a counting centre in Lawspet

06:52 am: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021: Outside visuals from a counting centre in Chennai.

06:48 am: If the trends fall in line with the exit polls, the BJP and TMC may be involved in a cliffhanger with the state witnessing a hung assembly. In that case, the regional parties are likely to emerge as kingmakers in West Bengal.

