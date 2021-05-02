Assembly Election Results 2021 Highlights: Initial trends suggest a close contest between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal while the saffron party making big gain in Assam, where it aims at retaining power.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Counting of votes in the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging COVID pandemic, is being held today. The BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over more states while the Congress along with its allies attempts to regain turf.

Initial trends suggest victory for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal as the early trends suggested the party leading on 191 seats, thereby crossing the majority mark of 148 while the BJP being ahead on 96 seats. Meanwhile, the Left is likely to retain power in Kerala as it has already already cruised past the majority mark.

Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal assembly polls and put the ruling saffron combine ahead in Assam while projecting that the Left alliance will retain Kerala, a feat unseen in four decades.

For the Congress, the exit polls predicted that it may fall short in Assam and Kerala and lose in Puducherry to the opposition alliance of AINRC-BJP-AIADMK.

Here are the highlights of the Assembly Election Results 2021:

10:23 am: West Bengal: BJP - 104, TMC - 182, Left+INC - 6 | Assam: NDA - 66, UPA - 29, Others - 2 | Kerala: Left - 89, UPA - 49, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 88, DMK - 131, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

10:00 am: West Bengal: BJP - 112, TMC - 161, Left+INC - 6 | Assam: NDA - 50, UPA - 25, Others - 4 | Kerala: Left - 80, UPA - 57, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 88, DMK - 120, Others - 1 | Puducherry: NDA - 9, UPA - 5

09:13 am: West Bengal: BJP - 75, TMC - 87, Left+INC - 4 | Assam: NDA - 26, UPA - 13, Others - 4 | Kerala: Left - 80, UPA - 57, Other - 3 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 32, DMK - 42 | Puducherry: NDA - 5, UPA - 4

08:35 am: West Bengal: BJP - 36, TMC - 32, Left+INC - 1 | Assam: NDA - 10, UPA - 2 | Kerala: Left - 43, UPA - 31, Other - 1 | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK - 0, DMK - 5

08:18 am: Very early trends suggest a close contest between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal Assembly elections.

08:00 am: The counting of votes begins.

07:55 am: The counting of votes will begin shortly. The initial trends are expected to trickle down within an hour.

07:36 am: The result will decide whether Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest poll of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member Assembly after the polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all the stops in the state in a determined bid to oust Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17.

07:20 am: Polling was held in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29, in Assam in three stages on March 27, April 1 and 6, while votes were cast in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry in a single phase on April 6, when the COVID surge had begun in many of the states.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta