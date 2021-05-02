Assembly Election Results 2021: The initial trends, mostly based on the counting of postal ballots, show the BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC involved in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bangal.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry - is currently underway. Meanwhile, votes are also being counted for the panchayat elections held in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The initial trends, mostly based on the counting of postal ballots, show the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the BJP in West Bangal after an initial close contest between the two rival parties. Most of the exit polls have suggested a hung assembly in the state where the BJP tends to turn the tide and dethrone the decade-old TMC government.

As per Jagran, initial trends at the time of writing this article showed the TMC leading on 165 seats while the BJP was ahead on 115 seats in the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark is 148.

In Tamil Nadu, early trends indicated an edge for the DMK with the ruling AIADMK following behind and key leaders of both the fronts were leading in their respective segments. The initial trends showed the AIADMK-BJP alliance leading on 64 seats while the MK Stalin-led DMK was ahead on 84 seats as it neared the majority mark of 118.

In Kerala, the ruling Left had already crossed the majority mark of 71 and was leading on 80 seats, as per the initial trends. The exit polls have suggested that Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF will retian power in the southern state.

According to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Assam, the ruling BJP-led NDA was leading on 50 seats while the Congress alliance was ahead on just 25 seats at the time of writing this article.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora were leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat. Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both were trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta