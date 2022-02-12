New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief to various political parties currently at work to expand their footprint across the five states currently going to polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday further relaxed COVID-19 curbs on the assembly poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

The politicians can now carry out padayatras with a limited number of people with the top election conducting body also revising the timings of the poll campaign ban period. The election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm, as per latest set to rules published by Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am before. Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all Covid appropriate behavior and protocols of SDMA. Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser," stated the order issued by the ECI.

"Padayatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed," it added.

Earlier, Election Commission of India (ECI) had declined to postpone the assembly polls while announcing the poll schedule for five states last January. It had instead imposed a ban on physical rallies/meetings, roadshows, and padayatras when it announced the election schedule for five states on January 8. The top election body has been continuously reviewing the pandemic situation and allowing some relaxation accordingly.

The assembly polls began on February 10 and will conclude on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma