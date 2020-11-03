By-elections for 54 Assembly seats spreading across 10 states are being held on Tuesday, November 3. The by-elections are being held along with the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assembly by-polls 2020: By-elections for 54 Assembly seats spreading across 10 states are being held on Tuesday, November 3. The by-elections are being held along with the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. More than half of the Assembly seats where by-polls are being held are in Madhya Pradesh - 28. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh is crucial and a litmus test for Congress rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose revolt against CM Kamal Nath brought down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He later joined BJP to help his sworn political enemy Shivraj Singh Chouhan return to power.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, eight Assembly seats are up for polls in Gujarat, while by-polls are underway for seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats. Two seats each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand are also voting in the by-elections today. The by-polls are also being held for one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.

Live Updates:

10:45 am: Karnataka by-polls: 6.90 per cent voter turnout recorded till 10am in by-poll underway for two assembly seats in Karnataka - Sira and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar.

09:05 am: Haryana Assembly by-polls: BJP candidate for by-election to the Baroda Assembly constituency, Yogeshwar Dutt casts his vote.

Sonipat: BJP candidate for by-election to the Baroda assembly constituency, Yogeshwar Dutt cast his vote at a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan



He says, "This time people would vote for development."

08:50 am: Gujarat Assembly by-polls: Kiritsinh Rana of the BJP cast his vote at a polling booth in Surendranagar.

Gujarat: BJP candidate for by-election to Limbdi Assembly constituency, Kiritsinh Rana cast his vote at a polling booth in Surendranagar

08:40 am: Bengaluru: Congress candidate for RR Nagar by-poll, Kusuma H cast her vote at polling centre set up in JSPU College.

Bengaluru: Congress candidate for RR Nagar by-poll, Kusuma H cast her vote at polling centre set up in JSPU College

08:00 am: Voting for 28 Assembly seats is underway in Madhya Pradesh. Visuals from polling booth no. 258 in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh: Voting underway at polling booth no. 258 in Gwalior for the by-election to the state assembly constituency.



Voting to be held on 28 assembly seats of the state today.

07:30 am: Voting for bypolls on 54 Assembly seats across 10 states begins. Most of the seats - 28 - where by-polls are being held is in Madhya Pradesh.

