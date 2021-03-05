Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Making the annoucement, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that Sonowal and Sarma have contested from these two constituencies earlier too.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Majuli constituency while state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will fight from the Jalukbari seat.

"We are declaring the names of candidates on 70 seats as of now, out of the 126 seats in Assam Assembly. We are giving 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and eight seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Sarma in August last year had said that he is "not interested" in contesting the Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Media reports had claimed that there were some internal differences between Sarma and Sonowal over the Chief Minister's face for the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday also shared its prospects for the Assam polls, saying the party is aiming to win over 100 seats. Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam BJP in-charge and party's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said that the people of the northeastern state are happy with the Centre and state governments as they are "focusing on law and order, development and the culture of Assam".

"The slogan in Assam has been catching a lot on the ground. The people of Assam have given us a good mandate in the last election. The recent opinion polls are giving us sweeping victory. This is corroborated by my own experience. I have traveled around the state in the last few months and observed that the popularity of PM Modi and the works of BJP government at centre and state are going in our favour," he told ANI.

The three-phased Assam polls will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2, the election commission has announced.

