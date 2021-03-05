Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ANI sources suggest that the saffron party will fight on 92 constituencies while the AGP will field its candidates on 26 seats.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: Following multiple rounds of talks with its alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly finalised the seat-sharing deal with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Though an official announcement is awaited, reports suggest that the seat-sharing deal has been finalised between the BJP and its allies, following the saffron party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday and an official statement will be issued soon.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the saffron party will fight on 92 constituencies while the AGP will field its candidates on 26 seats. The UPPL, on the other hand, will field its candidates on just eight seats.

The ANI report further claimed that the BJP has also finalised its candidates for 84 seats and will announce the candidates' list soon after a "problem with the alliance partners is sorted out".

The Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in three phases -- March 27, April 1 and April 6 -- while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go for polls while voting will be held on 39 seats in the second phase and on 40 seats in the third phase.

The BJP, which first came to the power in the northeastern state in 2016, is hoping to retain Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

However, the BJP ahead of the polls suffered a massive setback after its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which had won 12 seats in 2016, left the NDA alliance and joined the "mahajooot" alliance of the Congress.

"To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH. BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election BPF shall work hand to hand with Mahajath," said BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma