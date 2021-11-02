Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The ruling BJP and its allies on Tuesday looked set to win all the five assembly seats in Assam, where by-polls took place on October 30, according to the latest update of the counting trends by the Election Commission. BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies, respectively, the EC said. While Talukdar and Kurmi are ahead of Congress candidates Sailendra Nath Das and Luhit Konwar by a margin of 30,389 votes and 26,538 votes respectively, Borgohain is leading with 16,002 votes over Raijor Dal's Dhaijya Konwar, who contested as an Independent.

All three BJP nominees were elected to the assembly in the general elections in March-April this year on tickets of opposition parties, but they subsequently resigned and joined the saffron party. Talukdar had won as an AIUDF candidate, while Kurmi and Borgohain were Congress lawmakers. BJP ally UPPL's candidates Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary are leading in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats, respectively, according to data available with the poll panel. Basumatary is leading by 22,941 votes over Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Daimary was ahead by 24,961 votes against Independent candidates Ganesh Kachary.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assam By-election Results 2021:

