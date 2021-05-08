Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: The two leaders are expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, part chief JP Nadda and other members of the BJP. It is not clear whether the two would meet PM Modi or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the suspense over who will become the next chief minister of Assam, the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) on Saturday summoned incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the state's most powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Delhi.

The two leaders are expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, part chief JP Nadda and other members of the BJP. It is not clear whether the two would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or not.

Suspense has continued over the next chief minister of Assam even before the start of the three-phase assembly elections in the state. While Sonowal is the most popular candidate, the emergence of Sarma has made many in the party think that he should be the next chief minister.

Though the two leaders have openly ignored to say anything over the issue, they have on many occasions hinted that a possible leadership change is expected in Assam with Sarma likely getting the top role.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that BJP projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate in Assam in 2016. However, decided against it after winning the polls as he was considered new in the BJP.

Biswa, a former Congress leader, had joined the BJP in 2015 and played a crucial role in the party's win in Assam in 2016 polls.

Not just in Assam, Sarma showed his utility in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura too where he played a crucial role in helping the NDA form its governments.

This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six. The Congress-led Mahajot alliance, on the other hand, emerged victorious on just 50 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma