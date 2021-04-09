Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Most of the candidates are from Maulana Badruddin's Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while several are from the Congress.

Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress-led Mahajot alliance in Assam on Friday said that it has shifted nearly 20 of its candidates to Rajasthan's Jaipur as a "precautionary measure" amid fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may try to lure them away ahead of the upcoming results of the assembly elections in the state.

Most of the candidates are from Maulana Badruddin's Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while several are from the Congress. The grand old party has said that the candidates will stay at the Fairmont resort in Jaipur.

The Mahajot alliance has said that it will form the next government in Assam but has said that it needs to be cautious about the "horse-trading" of the BJP which is why it has shifted several of its candidates to Rajasthan.

"We will take care of people coming here. We don't know their parties and why they've come here. There are around 20 people. Congress will bear expenses. Till BJP is in the Centre, there'll always be a possibility of buying MLAs, said party's chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi, as reported by news agency ANI.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had last week asserted that Congress MLAs in Assam will not leave the party after the assembly polls.

Geholt, whose government was on the brink of collapse last year due to a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs allegedly at the instigation of the saffron party, claimed at a press conference that the election results of Assam and West Bengal will give "a jerk to the BJP and its fascist ideology".

"You know what happened in Rajasthan. By God's grace, we survived. The BJP has become the world's richest party. They have introduced electoral bonds and 90 per cent of the money is going to the BJP," he had said.

The Congress government in Rajasthan had faced a crisis in July last year after a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against Gehlot's leadership. The Congress had accused the BJP leaders including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of trying to topple the government by horse-trading.

Meanwhile, the polling for the third and final phase of assembly elections in Assam ended on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)

