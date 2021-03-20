Assam Assembly Elections 2021: PM Modi urged the people of Assam to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, saying development and protection of the state's culture are the only aims of the saffron party.

Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a scathing attack at the Congress while addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam and accused the grand old party of supporting those who are trying to defame the northeast state's tea.

The Prime Minister, who was in Assam's Chabua on Saturday, also urged the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls, saying development and protection of the state's culture are the only aims of the saffron party.

"A toolkit has been circulated that will defame Assam's tea. Congress party supports these toolkit makers and then has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive them?," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I was pained to see that Congress party, who ruled the country for 50 to 55 years, supports those who want to ruin reputation of India's tea. Will you forgive such a party? Should they be punished or not?," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress and its allies only want to loot Assam but the BJP in its last five years has laid solid foundation for the state's development. He also pushed for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and said that Assam is playing a crucial in making India self-reliant.

"Assam has an integral role to play in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It can be an exporter of several organic foods, and not just tea. There are massive opportunities for production of organic fruits, vegetables and salads in this region," PM Modi said, as reported by ANI.

"If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your problems then who else will? I assure you that the NDA government will accelerate the efforts to further improve the quality of life for tea garden workers," PM Modi added.

This year, Assembly Elections in Assam will be held in three phases -- March 27, April 1 and April 6 -- while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go for polls while voting will be held on 39 seats in the second phase and 40 seats in the third phase.

