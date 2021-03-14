Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing to solve the illegal immigration issue despite "ruling the state for 15 years".

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday made a scathing attack at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are "out to divide the country".

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam's Margherita, Shah asserted that the saffron party does not practise vote-bank politics and alleged that the Congress did nothing to solve the illegal immigration issue despite "ruling the state for 15 years".

"The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal," the Home Minister said at his poll rally.

"People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal," he added.

The BJP, during the last five years, has successfully ousted infiltrators who had encroached land at Kaziranga National Park and occupied plots owned by religious bodies, the Union Home Minister said.

"Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam 'andolan mukt' (agitation-free) and 'aatankbad mukt' (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state," Shah said.

"Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration," Shah claimed.

In a jibe at Congress leaders, who has promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power, he said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers," he added.

The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will go to polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2, the Election Commission said in February.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma