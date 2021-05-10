Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: The oath was administered by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati in presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raced back to power in Assam by winning 75 of 126 assembly seats, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday was sworn-in as the chief minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati in presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

Apart from Nadda, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

This comes a day after the BJP 'unanimously' elected Sarma as its legislature party leader of Assam. After the decision, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their "pious faith".

"With fragrance of Assam in my heart and love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with and for each one of you with greater passion Assam," he had said.

Sarma, who served as a cabinet minister under the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam, had joined the BJP in 2015, a decision which paid rich dividends to the saffron party.

Realising his potential, Sarma was appointed as the convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) by the BJP. His efforts helped the BJP expand its wings in the northeast and form governments in Tripura, Manipur and other neighbouring states.

His success in other northeast states made sure that the BJP, which did not declare its chief ministerial candidate this year, goes for a leadership change in the state. The party also held crucial meetings on Saturday and decided that Sarma will replace Sarbananda Sonowal as the next chief minister of Assam.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections were held in three phases this year in Assam from March 27 to April 6. The BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. On the other hand, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance won just 50 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma