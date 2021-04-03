Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Hitting out the opposition, PM Modi said that the "Mahajhooth" of the Mahajot alliance has also been exposed, adding that the people of Assam are against violence and want "development, peace, unity and stability".

Tamalpur | Jagran Politics Desk: Upping the ante against Congress-led Mahajot alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam's Tamalpur, on Saturday said it is "unfortunate" that working for all sections of the society is called "communalism" by some people.

Hitting out the opposition, the Prime Minister said that the "Mahajhooth" of the Mahajot alliance has also been exposed, adding that the people of Assam are against violence and want "development, peace, unity and stability".

"The 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form NDA government in Assam. They can't bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lauding Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, PM Modi said that the "double-engine" BJP government in Assam has improved the quality of life for the people of the state, adding that it will continue to find solutions for the current problems.

The Prime Minister also urged militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them, adding that the state government is working sincerely to fully implement the Bodo accord.

"For the first time, a government is working on 100 districts that had been left behind in the race of development under the 'Aspirational Districts' programme. These districts are now aspiring for development and 7 of Assam's districts are under this programme," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also urged first-time voters of the state to come in large numbers and exercise their rights, noting that the people of Assam have decided to form an NDA government.

"I have a special request to the young comrades who are going to cast their vote for the first time. The vote that you will cast as India celebrates its 75th year of independence will also determine how far ahead Assam will be when we celebrate 100 years of independence. There is a clear roadmap for this in the BJP's resolution letter," he said.

The third and final phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will take place on April 3. The BJP-led NDA is up against Congress' 'Mahajot' grand alliance which includes the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI and the CPI-ML.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma