Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Media reports had suggested that there were some differences between Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal which might force the BJP to make a leadership change in Assam.

Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting at a possible leadership change in Assam following the conclusion of ongoing assembly elections, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board will decide who will become the next chief minister of Assam.

Speaking to an English news channel, Sarma said that the party will decide about the chief ministerial position in Assam, adding that he is only a part of the "army of Narendra Modi".

"My closeness with the people of Assam is extremely high. You stay here for two days and then you will understand. If people keep loving me like this, then I have no tension...People know that I will do what I have to do...they trust me a lot," Sarma said while speaking with NDTV.

This year, Sarma is contesting assembly elections in Assam from the Jalukbari seat. Last year, Sarma had said that he is "not interested" in contesting the Assam polls.

Media reports had suggested that there were some differences between Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal which might force the BJP to make a leadership change in Assam.

Sarma has emerged as a strong face for the BJP in Assam which might force the top party leadership to make a change in the state. Notably, the saffron party has also not declared its chief ministerial candidate for Assam, hinting that a possible leadership change is expected in the state.

Meanwhile, the polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Assam took place on March 27. The polling for the second and third phases will be held on April 1 and April 6 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma