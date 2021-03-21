Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Urging people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls, PM Modi said that the Congress has "no vision or intention to do any good".

Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made another scathing attack at the Congress while addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam's Bokakhat and said that the grand old party has "no vision or intention to do any good", accusing them of neglecting the northeast state.

"When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption. You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There was another question during the Congress rule: how to build connectivity between two corners of Brahmaputra? Under the NDA, modern bridges are being created on Brahmaputra and old unfinished bridges are being completed," he added.

Pitching for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Prime Minister said that Assam will get a 'double engine ki sarkar' as he recounted the work done by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam in the last five years.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also said that the BJP government saved rhinos and protected the culture of the state by sending poachers behind bars and promised that the saffron party will stop the infiltration in Assam.

"We have improved Petro infrastructure in Assam. We have seen an increase in investments in Assam. People who ruled Assam for 50 years are now giving it a guarantee of 5 promises...Everyone knows that Congress has been against Assam...Congress is offering a manifesto of lies," PM Modi said.

This was PM Modi's second rally in Assam in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, he had addressed a public rally in Chabua and accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that are out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy its tea industry. He also alleged that a toolkit has been circulated that will defame the Assam tea and yoga.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases -- March 27, April 1 and April 6 -- while the counting of votes will take place on May 2, the Election Commission had said in February.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma