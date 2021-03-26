Assam Assembly Elections 2021: While addressing a rally in Assam's Morigaon, Shah said that it is important to save the state's culture and civilisation.

Morigaon | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring a law against "love and land jihad" in Assam if it retains the power in the state. While addressing a rally in Assam's Morigaon, Shah said that it is important to save the state's culture and civilisation. He also slammed Assam State Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal and accused him of indulging in 'land jihad'.

The senior BJP leader also took a jibe at the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi and said that the grand old party's manifesto is merely a tool for the election campaign. Shah also Gandhi of describing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal as representative of Assam's identity and accused Congress of supporting infiltration in the state.

"Can Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe? Last week was anniversary of the Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected motherland from Mughals for many years," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Rahul Gandhi who comes to Assam as a tourist, says Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. But Sankardev, Madhavdev and Lachit Borphukan are Assam's identities. Congress can try as much as it wants, we won't let Badruddin Ajmal become identity of Assam," he said.

"If Badruddin Ajmal government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only BJP government can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine government and Congress brings Kalapahad to facilitate double infiltration," he added.

The three-phase Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will begin from Saturday. The second and third phases will be held April 1 and April 6 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2, said the Election Commission last month.

