Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Biswa was banned from campaigning for assembly elections by the election commission over his alleged "threatening" remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday moved Gauhati High Court against the election commission's order banning him for 48 hours from campaigning for the assembly elections in the state. The Gauhati High Court will hear Biswa's petition on Saturday afternoon.

Biswa on Friday night banned by the poll body from campaign in Assam elections for allegedly threatening Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

"The Commission ... bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect on April 02 (Friday)," the EC order read.

The EC move came after Congress filed a complaint against the Assam Minister after he said that Mohilary would be sent to jail through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if he does "extremism" with rebel leader M Batha.

"If Hagrama does extremism with Batha he will go to jail. This is a straight talk. If Hagrama encourages Batha, he will go to jail. Already got lot of evidence. This case is being given to NIA," Biswa had said during a rally, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, Biswa, who is contesting Assam elections from the Jalukbari constituency, has denied the allegations levelled against him by Congress and said that his remarks were distorted which created a "confusion". The EC, however, said it is not satisfied with the Assam Minister's reply.\

"IGP Assam wrote to the government of Assam to consider the case for transfer to NIA at the earliest on the basis that the place of occurrence falls near international as well as inter-state border and there would be a need for investigation of the case beyond the state of Assam to unearth all the linkage of the case and also the matter pertains to security and the integrity of the nation and therefore it is of paramount importance to nab all the accused," Biswa had said in his reply to the EC.

"It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned (Himanta Biswa Sarma) herein that the investigation of the case progressed so far has indicated close connection and nexus of Hagrama Mahilary and his party with the nabbed accused persons and the Election Commission of India may be pleased to call for the case records from the state police department to verify the same," he added.

The three-phase assembly elections in Assam is underway. The first and second phases were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively while the third and final phase will be conducted on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma