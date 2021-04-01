Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Urging people to vote for the BJP, PM Modi said that the assembly elections in Assam this year is between the double engine government of the NDA and the "maha jhooth" of the Mahajot alliance.

Kokrajhar | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in Assam's Kokrajhar and made a blistering attack at the Congress-led Mahajot alliance, saying the grand old party threw the northeast state into "bomb, gun and blockade culture".

Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister said that Congress is dreaming of coming back to power in Assam with the help of those people whom it had saved for its vote bank.

"Football is very popular among youth here. If I've to speak in their language, I would say that the people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot. People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Congress leaders say that the 'lock and key' (AIUDF symbol) people are the identity of Assam. Understand the lies and conspiracy of Congress. It has surrendered before such people to come back to power. Not only Congress but the entire Mahajot will be punished for this insult," PM Modi added.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, PM Modi said that the assembly elections in Assam this year is between the double engine government of the NDA and the "maha jhooth" of the Mahajot alliance.

"With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', NDA government is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of polling. In the 1st phase, Assam has put a stamp on the grand victory of NDA," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The three-phase assembly elections in Assam is underway. The polling for the first phase was held on March 27 while the second phase voting was done on April 1. The third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma