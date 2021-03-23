Assam Elections 2021: In order to save a maximum number of lives from floods, the poll manifesto also promised to build large reservoirs around the Brahmaputra river to conserve extra water under the Brahmaputra Vision.

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday released the party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2021 and promised to work on a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the protection of Ahom civilisation in the state.

BJP's manifesto also promised to protect the genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators in the state to ensure that the state stays protected from any infiltrations. The manifesto also promised to protect Assam's political rights through a delimitation process.

The party also made 'ten commitments' in the manifesto -- one of which is the initiation of a process to "correct and reconcile" the entries made as part of the Supreme Court-mandated National Register of Citizens exercise, as it seeks to "protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants".

"We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process," the BJP chief said while releasing the manifesto.

In order to save a maximum number of lives from floods, the poll manifesto, released by JP Nadda, also promised to build large reservoirs around the Brahmaputra river to conserve extra water under the Brahmaputra Vision. It also promised to provide financial support to 30 lakh deserving families under the Orunodoi Scheme. "30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme," the manifesto said.

The manifesto underlined that the BJP, if voted to power, will provide free education to every child, make arrangements to control floods and ensure that the state achieves "self-sufficiency" when it comes to production of essential items. Nadda, after releasing the document, said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Assam when the time is right.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan