New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With suspense growing over the identity of the next chief minister of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday held crucial meetings with Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma -- the two main contenders for the post -- in Delhi.

In the first two rounds of meetings, the BJP's top brass met Sonowal and Sarma separately. While in the final and third round of meeting, the saffron party's top leadership met both Assam leaders together.

The BJP's Assam legislature party will hold another meeting in Guwahati on Sunday before a final decision is made regarding the next chief minister of the state.

However, if the reports are to believed, then Sarma is ahead of Sonowal in the chief minister's race of Assam.

Sarma had joined the BJP in 2015 and the party immediately projected him as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2016 polls. However, after the BJP won the elections, it decided against making Sarma the CM as he was new in the party.

Sarma, however, proved his worth over the next few years as he helped the BJP expand its wings in the northeast and form governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

This year, the BJP didn't announce its chief ministerial candidate. Notably, before the beginning of the three-phase elections in Assam, Sarma had also hinted at a possible leadership change in the state, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide.

Meanwhile, the Assam assembly election 2021 results were declared on May 2 with the BJP and its allies -- AGP and UPPL -- winning 60 and 15 seats respectively. On the other hand, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance won just 50 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma