Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to become the first non-Congress party in Assam to win two consecutive terms in the state. As per the trends, the BJP is leading on 81 seats which is clearly above the halfway mark of 63 in the 126-member legislative assembly.

On the other hand, the 'Mahajot' alliance -- which includes the Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People's Front and Left parties -- is leading on 43 seats. The results falls in line with the exit polls which had earlier predicted that the BJP would retain power in the state.

"People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results," he added.

Sonowal, who is set to get another term, is also leading from Majuli while Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading from Jalukbari. Meanwhile, senior party leader Atul Bora is leading from Bokakhat.

On the other hand, Congress Legislative Party leader and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri seats respectively.

The assembly elections in Assam were held in three phases this year from March 27 to April 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh organising several rallies to woo the voters.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes began on Sunday morning in 34 districts amid tight security and all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said counting of votes are being held in 50 Election Districts (34 administrative districts) and there are three tiers of security put in place in and around the counting centres and adjoining areas.

"To maintain Covid protocols and guidelines issued by the Election Commission, numbers of counting halls have been increased by 131 per cent -- from 143 in 2016 Assembly election to 331 this time," he had said earlier, as reported by news agency IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma