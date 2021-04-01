Assam Assembly Polls 2021 LIVE: Polling for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday to decide the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Polling for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday to decide the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts. The high-octane poll campaign for the second phase ended on Tuesday with all the players including the ruling NDA, Congress-led Mahajath making hard efforts to woo voters. The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. The BJP-led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

The election in the second phase includes 15 assembly seats in the Barak Valley. In the 2016 polls, BJP had bagged eight seats - six from Cachar district and two from bordering Karimganj district, which shares a boundary with Bangladesh. Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the election. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. The voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations.

9:10 am: Assam: Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon. He says, "BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the govt with more than 75 seats."

8:45 am: Voters being screened with a temperature gun, given hand sanitiser & hand gloves as they arrive at polling booths for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls. Visuals from a polling booth in Nagaon.

8:00 am: Voting for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls underway at polling station 23-26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon

7:45 am: Silchar: Voting temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya, due to EVM malfunction

7:30 am: Assam: Voting delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon, due to EVM malfunction

7:15 am: Voting for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls underway. Visuals from polling station 146-148 in Silchar

7:00 am: The second phase of voting for Assembly elections in Assam begins

6:30 am: Voting for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls to begin shortly. Visuals from polling station 23-26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon

6:00 am: Assam: Voters wait in a queue outside a polling station in Hojai, ahead of voting for the second phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan