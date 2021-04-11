Assam Elections 2021 Majuli Constituency: Majuli was considered a stronghold for Congress since 1962 as out of 12 Assembly elections, the grand old party had won this seat five times.

Dispur | Jagran Politics Desk: The three-phase assembly elections in Assam began on March 27 with polling in 47 constituencies, including the all-important Majuli Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Majuli is the same seat from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had won in 2016.

This year too, Sonowal, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is trying his luck from Majuli. He is up against Congress' Rajib Lochan Pegu and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad's Sishudhar Doley.

Majuli was considered a stronghold for Congress since 1962 as out of 12 Assembly elections, the grand old party had won this seat five times. However, in 2016, BJP broke the record set by Pegu, who made a hat-trick by winning the seat three consecutive times since 2001. Thanks to Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP won the seat with 50.74 per cent votes.

Sonowal has expressed confidence that he will be able to retain this high profile seat for the BJP and the saffron party will form the government in the state again. He also stressed that the protection of Assam's culture and civilization and making the state "Atmanirbhar" is BJP's main agenda.

"The BJP and its alliance partners will win again and return to power in Assam. People have seen the performance of our government in the last five years," he had said during the first phase of polling in Assam.

About Majuli Vidhan Sabha Constituency:

Majuli constituency is reserved under the category of Scheduled Tribe with 1,14,572 electorates, out of which 59,363 male and 55,209 are females. In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, the polling percentage in Majuli was 85.33 per cent. Meanwhile, the polling percentage in the 2011 assembly elections was 79.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, the first phase of assembly elections in Assam was held on March 27 while the second and third phases were conducted on April 1 and April 6 respectively. The counting of votes, on the other hand, will take place on May 2, the election commission had announced earlier.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv