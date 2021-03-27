Assam Assembly Elections 2021: An electorate of 81,09,815, including 40,77,210 male, 40,32,481 female, 124 of the third gender and nine overseas voters, will exercise their franchise in 11,537 polling stations

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 began today at 7 am across 47 constituencies in the state amid strict security and COVID protocols. There are 264 candidates, including 23 women in the fray in the first phase of the Assam polls. The voting for the first will end at 6 pm today with the timing extended by an hour to ensure that COVID protocols are maintained. An electorate of 81,09,815, including 40,77,210 male, 40,32,481 female, 124 of the third gender and nine overseas voters, will exercise their franchise in 11,537 polling stations, which include 1,917 Auxiliary polling stations, created to maintain COVID protocols and spread over 6,433 locations.

The ruling BJP is contesting in 39 seats while its alliance partner the AGP in ten seats, with the two parties, engaged in a friendly contest in Lakhimpur and Naharkatiya constituencies. The opposition 'Grand Alliance' is contesting in all the seats, with the Congress putting up candidates in 43 constituencies and the AIUDF, CPI(ML-L), RJD and Anchalik Gana Morcha (contesting as an independent) in one seat each. The newly formed AJP is contesting in 41 seats while there are 78 independents which include 19 independents of the other new party- Raijor Dal.

11:40 am: 24.48% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam Assembly elections: Election Commission of India

11:23 am: It's a very emotional moment for me as it's the first time after many yrs that I'm coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantees that their future is bright: Gaurav Gogoi

11:15 am: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote at a polling booth in Jorhat in the first phase of #AssamAssemblyElections2021

10:45 am: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote a polling centre in Dibrugarh. "We will get more than 100 seats," CM says

10:20 am: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar at Dibrugarh. "I prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party," says CM

9:40 am: As per the trends shared by the ECI, 8.84 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 9 am across 47 assembly constituencies.

9;30 am; Saturday's first phase of polling will decide the fate of 264 candidates, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several of his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress chief Ripun Bora, Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, jailed Raijor Dal President and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and 23 women aspirants.

9;10 am; A total of 8,109,815 voters, including 4,032,481 females, are eligible to cast their votes across 11,537 polling stations mostly covering the eastern Assam's 14 districts.

9;00 am; Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations well before the voting for 47 of the total of 126 assembly seats opened at 7 a.m.

8:45 am: Temperature of voters being checked, arrangement of masks, gloves, and hand sanitiser made at a primary school - designated as a polling booth - in Lahowal Assembly constituency of Dibrugarh

8:35 am:

आज असम में प्रथम चरण का मतदान है। मैं सभी भाईयों-बहनों और विशेषकर युवाओं से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश में शांति, विकास व समृद्धि को बनाए रखने के लिए भारी संख्या में मतदान करें।



लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में आपकी भागीदारी ही असम की प्रगति का प्रमुख स्तंभ है इसलिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2021

8:25 am:

8:15 am: Voters follow physical distancing at polling station set up at Kamala Bari Junior Basic School, Majuli

8:00 am: A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Bakul, Dibrugarh

7:45 am:

#WATCH Voters turn out in large numbers in Rupahi, Nagaon District, for voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/5vjn7GgVNn — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

7:30 am: #AssamAssemblyPolls: A long queue of voters at a polling centre in Rupahi, Nagaon District

7:15 am: Assam: Voters waiting in a queue at a polling station in JP Nagar, Dibrugarh, as polling gets underway for the first phase of Assembly elections

7:00 am: First phase voting of Assembly Election in Assam begins

6:45 am: Assam: Voters stand in a queue outside a polling booth in Dibrugarh, ahead of the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today

6:30 am: Assam: Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today. Visuals from Rupahi Higher Secondary School

6:00 am: Assam: Voters queue outside a polling station in Nagaon, ahead of the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today

