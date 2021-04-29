Assam Exit Polls 2021: According to the exit polls of IndiaToday-Axis My India, the BJP+ is expected to win 75-85 Assembly seats of the total 126 Assembly Constituencies in the state

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Voting for the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 concluded with over 76 per cent voter turnout. Shortly after the polling ends, exit polls of several exit polls conducting surveys started to come out. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, the BJP and its alliances are set to retain power in Assam.

According to the exit polls of IndiaToday-Axis My India, the BJP+ is expected to win 75-85 Assembly seats of the total 126 Assembly Constituencies in the state, elections on which were conducted in three phases. The exit poll survey also predicted that Congress and its alliances are expected to win 40-50 seats.

IndiaToday-Axis My India Exit Poll Tally:

BJP+: 75-85 seats

Cong+: 40-50 seats

Others: 1-4

Meanwhile, the Republic Jan Ki Baat survey also predicted that the NDA is going to retain power in Assam. The Republic Jan Ki Baat exit poll survey predicted that the NDA (BJP-led alliance) is going to win 74-84 seats while the UPA (Congress-led alliance) is expected to win 40-50 seats out of the total 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Tally:

NDA: 74-84 seats

UPA: 40-50 seats

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan