Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The highly-anticipated result of the Assam Assembly election is soon going to be out. Ahead of the results, the early trend is suggesting that BJP is leading on 84 seats and Congress is ahead on 41 seats. The polling was conducted in three phases in Assam which started in March and concluded in April.

There are a total of 126 seats in Assam. At the time of writing this article, BJP crossed the halfway mark and is leading on over 80 seats in the state.

Here is the list complete list of winning and leading candidates in Assam:

Constituency Name Leading Trailing Jalukbari Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) Romen Chandra Boarthakur (INC) Jorhat Buban Pegu (BJP) Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu (INC) Majuli Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC) Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi (Independent) Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) Barhampur Jitu Goswami (BJP) Suresh Borah (INC) Abhayapuri North Abdul Batin Khandakar (INC) Bhupen Roy (Asom Gana Parishad) Abhayapuri South Pradip Sarkar (INC) Purnendu Banikya (Asom Gana Parishad) Algapur Moon Swarnakar (BJP) Nijam Uddin Choudhury ( All India United Democratic Front) Amguri Prodip Hazarika (Asom Gana Parishad) Ankita Dutta (INC) Badarpur Abdul Aziz ( All India United Democratic Front) Biswarup Bhattacharjee (BJP) Baghbar Rajib Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front) Sherman Ali Ahmed ( Indian National Congress) Baithalangso Rupsing Teron (BJP) Augustine Enghee (INC) Barama Bhupen Baro (United People’s Party, Liberal) Prabeen Baro (Bodoland Peoples Front) Barchalla

