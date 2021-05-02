Assam Election Results 2021: Complete list of leading, trailing candidates as BJP crosses majority mark
Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The highly-anticipated result of the Assam Assembly election is soon going to be out. Ahead of the results, the early trend is suggesting that BJP is leading on 84 seats and Congress is ahead on 41 seats. The polling was conducted in three phases in Assam which started in March and concluded in April.
There are a total of 126 seats in Assam. At the time of writing this article, BJP crossed the halfway mark and is leading on over 80 seats in the state.
Here is the list complete list of winning and leading candidates in Assam:
|Constituency Name
|Leading
|Trailing
|Jalukbari
|Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP)
|Romen Chandra Boarthakur (INC)
|Jorhat
|Buban Pegu (BJP)
|Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu (INC)
|Majuli
|Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)
|Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC)
|
Sibsagar
|Akhil Gogoi (Independent)
|Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP)
|
Barhampur
|Jitu Goswami (BJP)
|Suresh Borah (INC)
|Abhayapuri North
|Abdul Batin Khandakar (INC)
|Bhupen Roy (Asom Gana Parishad)
|Abhayapuri South
|Pradip Sarkar (INC)
|Purnendu Banikya (Asom Gana Parishad)
|Algapur
|Moon Swarnakar (BJP)
|Nijam Uddin Choudhury (All India United Democratic Front)
|Amguri
|Prodip Hazarika (Asom Gana Parishad)
|Ankita Dutta (INC)
|Badarpur
|Abdul Aziz (All India United Democratic Front)
|Biswarup Bhattacharjee (BJP)
|Baghbar
|Rajib Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front)
|Sherman Ali Ahmed (Indian National Congress)
|Baithalangso
|Rupsing Teron (BJP)
|Augustine Enghee (INC)
|Barama
|Bhupen Baro (United People’s Party, Liberal)
|Prabeen Baro (Bodoland Peoples Front)
|Barchalla
|Barhampur
All India United Democratic Front
