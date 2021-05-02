Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE: According to the early trends, the Bharatiya Janta Party has crossed the halfway mark in the state. The assembly polls in Assam were held in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The much-anticipated results for the 126-member legislative assembly in Assam has started today at 8 AM. According to the early trends, the Bharatiya Janta Party has crossed the halfway mark in the state. The assembly polls in Assam were held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. This year, there is a tough clash between the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP, which is banking on the Modi wave, is looking to retain power in Assam for the second straight term. If the exit polls are to be believed, then the BJP, which won 86 out of 126 seats in Assam in 2016, will get another term in the state.

However, the Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years till 2016, is looking to make a comeback in Assam. The party has also rejected the exit poll claims, saying it "fought a good election unitedly" and will wait for "the final verdict of the people".

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assam Assembly Elections Results 2021:

10:38 AM| According to the latest trends, BJP is leading on 72 seats and Congress is ahead on 41 seats. BJP'ss Sarbananda Sonowal, Guru Jyoti Das is leading from the Manjuli and Mangaldoi constituency.

10:07 AM| BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal is leading from Majuli with a margin of 2,781 votes. According to the early trends, BJP is leading 66 seats.

9:45 AM| INC's Rana Goswami leading from Jorhat. According to the early trends, BJP is ahead on 50 seats.

9:27 AM| The latest trends suggest that BJP is leading on 41 seats and Congress is ahead on 20 seats. The state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and CM Sarabnanda Sonowal are leading.

9:17 AM| According to the initial trends, NDA leading from 29 seats and Congress is ahead on 12.

9:15 AM| The early trends suggest that the state health minister Himata Biswa Sarma is leading from Jalukbari constituency.

9:08 AM| According to the initial trends, BJP is leading on 26 seats and Congress is ahead on 13.

8:48 AM| The early trends suggest that BJP is leading on 12 seats and Congress is ahead on 10.

8:28 AM| According to the initial trends, BJP is leading on 10 seats and Congress is ahead on 2.

8:17 AM| According to the early trends, BJP is leading on 5 seats and Congress is on 1.

8:01 AM| The counting of votes in Assam has started.

7:15 AM| The counting of votes for the Assam assembly election will begin today. Here are some visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

7:00 AM | According to the exit polls, BJP+ is expected to win 75-85 Assembly seats of the total 126 Assembly Constituencies in the state.

