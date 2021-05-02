Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: BJP has crossed halfway mark and is leading on 63 seats. On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading from the Majuli constituency with a margin of 2,781 votes.

Guwahati | Jagran Politics Desk: The highly-anticipated result for the Assam assembly election is underway and according to the early trends, BJP has crossed halfway mark and is leading on 63 seats.

At the time of writing this article, BJP was leading on 63 seats, whereas, Congress was ahead on 29 seats. On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading from the Majuli constituency with a margin of 2,781 votes. The majority mark in the state is 63 and Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to cross the halfway mark in the state.

The voting in Assam was conducted in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase was held on April 6. On average, 82.04 per cent of votes were recorded in the three-phase assembly polls in Assam.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma