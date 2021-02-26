Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Arora said that the first phase of polling will be done on March 27 while second and third phases will be held on April 1 and April 6.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced the poll schedule for upcoming assembly elections in Assam and said that polls will be held in three phases.

Arora, while addressing a press conference, said that the first phase of polling will be done on March 27 while second and third phases will be held on April 1 and April 6 respectively while counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go into polls while voting will be done on 39 and 40 constituencies in second and third phases of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, said the Election Commission, adding that Ashok Kumar has been appointed as a special police observer for the polls.

Noting that the model code of conduct (MCC) will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates, the Election Commission said that adequate arrangements have been made for effective implementation of its guidelines.

"In Assam in 2016, the polling stations were 24,890 and in 2021, there will be 33,530. The percentage increase in polling stations 35.71 per cent. The term of Assam is up to May 31, 2021. The number of Assembly seats is 126. Reserved seats for SC is eight and for STs it is 16," Arora said.

The Election Commission also said that adequate CAPFs deployment to ensure that the polling goes smoothly, noting that all critical and vulnerable polling stations have been identified in the state.

"Postal ballot facility has been extended as an option to senior citizens aged 80 years and above, persons with disabilities and electors employed in essential services. A separate SOP (standard operating procedure) is there for COVID-19 patients, suspect COVID-19 patient. Polling time has been uniformly increased," Arora said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had formed the government in Assam in 2016 polls, ending the 15-year rule of the Congress. The NDA alliance -- BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) -- won 86 seats while the grand old party managed to emerge victorious only on 26 seats.

The BJP continued its strong performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning nine of the 14 parliamentary seats. The Congress' dismal run, however, continued as it managed to win just three seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma