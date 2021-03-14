LIVE Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2021: This year, the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections saw a triangular battle between YSR Congress, BJP and TDP.

Hyderabad | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities -- Nagar Panchayats -- began on Sunday. This year, the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections saw a triangular battle between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is expected that the first result for the municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh will be released by 10 am on Sunday. The polling was conducted on March 10 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Arrangements have been completed for counting of votes across the state. As many as 2,204 counting tables have been set up for 12 municipal corporations, while 2,376 counting supervisors and 7,412 counting personnel are deployed to count the votes," the state Election Commission said earlier, as reported by The Times of India.

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

* Meanwhile, all eyes would be on the municipal corporations of Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada. If the YSR Congress loses here, then it would be seen as a complete rejection of its decision to relocate the capital city of Visakhapatnam. Here it is significant to mention that the YSR Congress had secured an edge in the civic polls on March 5 by winning nearly 580 wards.

* The Andhra Pradesh municipal elections is seen as a direct contest between the YSR Congress, TDP and the BJP. If the YSR Congress manages to win the municipal elections, then it will provide a huge breather for the party ahead of the 2024 assembly polls in the state.

* Nearly 78.71 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes.

* The voting for 71 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations were held on last Wednesday.

* The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began on Sunday at 8 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma